March 24, 2023:
Mammoth Lakes Police say four of the five people who were injured after an explosion at the Val d'Isere Condos earlier this week are out of the hospital.
Building and safety personnel remain on the site which is closed to the public.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
March 22, 2023:
Authorities say five people were hurt after an explosion at the Val d'Isere Condos in Mammoth Lakes Wednesday morning.
The explosion happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Mammoth Lakes Police say two workers at the complex had to be rescued from the snow and debris and were taken to Mammoth Hospital.
A family of three was also hurt in the blast. Police say a man and his son were hospitalized in Mammoth and his wife had to be flown to another hospital.
K-9s and search and rescue teams completed searching the building and no other victims were found. Building and safety personnel continue to evaluate the surrounding buildings.
Mammoth Lakes Police ask that people avoid the area as to leave the roads open for emergency vehicles.
Mammoth Lakes Fire Protection District, Bishop Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs Fire Department, Pasadena Fire Department, CAL FIRE, San Diego Fire Department, Riverside County Fire, Sierra Lifeflight, Mammoth Lakes Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s, CAL OES, Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol and Eastside K-9s all responded.
Thanks to Eastern Sierra NOW for providing these photos to use and helping tell the story.