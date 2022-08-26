police activity arlington .jpg

Reno Police are in the area of 1st Street and North Arlington Ave after a stabbing.

The stabbing was reported around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. 

A Reno Police officer on scene told us a fight broke out that led to the stabbing.

Four people have been transported to the hospital with two victims having injuries described as life-threatening. 

Reno Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Brick Park and Wingfield east are currently closed as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

