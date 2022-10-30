Four Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were honored this week by the Reno Optimist Foundation with their “Respect for Law Program” awards at the Reno Elks Club.
Sergeant Peter Sewell, Deputy Brad Demitropoulos, Deputy Keisha Ellis, and Deputy Amanda Williams all received plaques at the award luncheon for their work in our community.
Sergeant Sewell is heavily involved in community activities in the Incline Village area. Deputy Demitropoulos volunteers his time at Esther Bennett Elementary School in Sun Valley.
Deputy Ellis is a leader in Women in Law Enforcement & serves as a Big Sister in the Bigs with Badges program. Deputy Williams volunteers as a school outreach Deputy & is also a Big Sister!
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)