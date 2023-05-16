The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) has announced that four high school seniors from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) have been awarded scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
The students were named as finalists in the scholarship competition for their accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Chosen from among a pool of more than 15,000 semi-finalists nationwide – less than one percent of all high school seniors in the country – each student will receive $2,500.
NMSC, a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 specifically to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. Most of the scholarships offered each year are underwritten by approximately 340 independent corporate and college sponsors that share NMSC’s goals of honoring scholastically talented youth and encouraging academic excellence at all levels of education.
Here is a list of scholarship winners, their high schools and probable fields of study in college:
Ella Benoy, Galena High School (architecture)
Syarra Goldstein, Procter R. Hug High School (international relations)
Violet Mulligan, Reno High School (law)
Brayden Myers, Reno High School (economics)