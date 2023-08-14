A fourth indictment looms over Former President Donald Trump as a Grand Jury handed down 10 indictments on Monday night.
The Grand Jury in Georgia is looking into Mister Trump's alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election results in the state.
The details about the charges are still unknown right now.
The Grand Jury returned the indictment just after 6:30 p.m. PST on Monday night, and it could take three hours to process.
District Attorney Fani Willis moved quickly to present evidence to a Grand Jury about alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 election by Trump and his allies.
Former Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan testified a day earlier than expected, even though Trump publicly discouraged him from testifying to the Grand Jury on Truth Social on Monday morning.
The former president has already been indicted three times this year.