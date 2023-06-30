Summertime is officially here, and there's no better way to kick it off than Independence Day.
Retailers across the Silver State are stocking their shelves with all the cookout favorites and patriotic decorations in preparation for the summer's biggest party.
According to the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN), Nevada consumers are projected to spend $202.8 million on food, beverages and America-centric items for outdoor BBQs and other celebrations this weekend.
A recent survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) indicates that 87.0 percent of Americans will celebrate Independence Day, spending an average of $93.34 to generate $9.5 billion in total spending nationwide.
As reported by the NRF, the most popular way to celebrate Independence Day this year will be a picnic/BBQ, with 65.0 percent of respondents indicating plans to do so. Other popular celebration plans include fireworks or community celebrations (42.0 percent), travel or vacation (14.0 percent) and attending a parade (13.0 percent).
Additionally, 32.0 percent of all survey respondents indicated they would purchase a patriotic item this year.
Spending estimates from the National Retail Federation (NRF) include only purchases of food and beverages. Common Independence Day purchases like fireworks are not included in this estimate.