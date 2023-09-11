One Nevada Credit Union's (ONCU) free community shred event will take place on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 1296 East Plumb Lane in the Costco shopping center.
The company says that identity theft is a problem in Nevada, and that it can happen to anyone.
ONCU says that one of the easiest ways to reduce your risk is to use a secure paper shredder.
At the event, American Document Destruction will be on site to safely and properly dispose of unwanted documents.
Up to three boxes filled with acceptable recyclable items are allowed per car. Electronics, ink cartridges and cardboard will not be accepted.
To reduce the risk of identity theft, the most essential documents to shred are bank statements and ATM receipts, expired ID cards, documents containing your social security number and credit card information, investment documents, old pay stubs, voided checks, and even old plane tickets.
ONCU says the people should shred anything that contains personal information that identity thieves could use.
The event is free to the public, but cash contributions and pet supply donations will be accepted.
SPCA of Northern Nevada will have an information booth at the event and be on-site collecting donations to help in their mission.
(One Nevada Credit Union assisted with this report.)