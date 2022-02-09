Lyon County Human Services has COVID-19 at home kits available for free to Lyon County residents.
Symptom-free people are encouraged to walk-in to any Lyon County Human Services administrative office listed below to receive two free kits per person.
If you are experiencing symptoms, the county urges that you stay home.
Locations with COVID-19 at home test kits available in Lyon County:
Dayton
5 Pine Cone Road, #103
775-246-6326
Office hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Fernley
105 Lois Lane
775-575-1703
Office hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Silver Springs
620 Lake Avenue
775-577-5009
Office hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Yerington
26 Nevin Way
775-463-6583
Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 – 4:30, closed for Lunch 12-12:30
Tuesday, Thursday 9 – 4 closed for Lunch 12:30-1
Yerington has limited staffing, so calling ahead will ensure less wait time.
Test kits are made available through the State of Nevada.
