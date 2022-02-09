COVID-19 Home Test
MGN

Lyon County Human Services has COVID-19 at home kits available for free to Lyon County residents.

Symptom-free people are encouraged to walk-in to any Lyon County Human Services administrative office listed below to receive two free kits per person.

If you are experiencing symptoms, the county urges that you stay home.

Locations with COVID-19 at home test kits available in Lyon County:

Dayton

5 Pine Cone Road, #103

775-246-6326

Office hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fernley

105 Lois Lane

775-575-1703

Office hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Silver Springs

620 Lake Avenue

775-577-5009

Office hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Yerington

26 Nevin Way

775-463-6583

Office hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 – 4:30, closed for Lunch 12-12:30

Tuesday, Thursday 9 – 4 closed for Lunch 12:30-1

Yerington has limited staffing, so calling ahead will ensure less wait time.

Test kits are made available through the State of Nevada.

(Lyon County contributed to this report.)