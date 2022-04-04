LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), the state’s Medicaid administrator, has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (Boys and Girls Club) to organize free Smile Club events open to the community.
LIBERTY will be onsite at the Boys and Girls Club recreation center ( 3905 Neil Road) to provide free dental screenings and fluoride varnishes for children 12 months to 20 years old on Wednesday, April 6 at from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Insurance is not required to receive services, but recipients of NV Medicaid, NV Check Up or LIBERTY members should plan to bring their ID cards.
Screenings will be done on a first come, first served basis by a licensed dental hygienist with LIBERTY.
Attendees are also encouraged to connect with staff at Boys and Girls Club where various after-school activities are provided for local children, including sports, arts and leadership programs.