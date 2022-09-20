Get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at the free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mira Loma Park located at 3000 S McCarran Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
This free event will provide opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.
FREE lunch will be provided to the first 50 test drivers. Attendees who would like to drive the cars may register on the event website. Pre-registration is not required, but recommended, and not needed for guests interested in viewing the vehicles and exhibit displays.
The event is hosted by Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association (NFADA) in partnership with NV Energy For more information about the event visit the event website.
More electric vehicle resources are available at www.nvenergy.com/ev.