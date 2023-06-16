Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their local dealership located at 2270 Kietzke Lane.
Community members will be able to meet and adopt pets on-site, and all SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) adoption fees will be sponsored by Lithia Reno Subaru, allowing people to adopt at no charge.
“We are beyond thrilled to once again partner with Lithia Reno Subaru and bring our pets to an audience who might not have otherwise considered finding a pet through the SPCA of Northern Nevada,” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., Executive Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada. “It gives those pets the chance they need to be seen by new potential adopters.
The SPCA-NN will have trained “matchmakers” on-site to speak to interested adopters about the adoption process, ensuring the right adoptions are made for both person and pet during the fee-waived event.
SPCA-NN staff and volunteers will also be available to answer questions about other pets currently at their Adoption Center, as well as any information about the organization’s community pet programs.
(The SPCA of Northern Nevada assisted in this story.)