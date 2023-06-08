Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE INTO THE START OF NEXT WEEK... * Today through Monday, thunderstorm chances continue with an increased heavy rain and flash flood risk. * If you are outdoors this week, have a storm safety plan. Make sure to have a way to seek shelter within a sturdy building in case a thunderstorm forms nearby. If you do not have access to a sturdy building, a hard-topped vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. Complete outdoor activities in the morning before afternoon and evening thunderstorms develop. * Cold and fast flows will continue on area streams and rivers. Avoid recreating near fast-flowing waterways. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms could generate flash floods, especially near recent burn scars. If a nearby stream rises quickly or the water becomes turbid with mud or debris, get to higher ground immediately.