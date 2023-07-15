Electrolux Group has recalled Frigidaire gas laundry centers due to a potential fire hazaard.
The felt seal on the dryer drum can be folded inward which can lead to lint accumulation, creating the fire hazard.
The recall involves all Frigidaire Gas Laundry Centers with model numbers FFLG4033QW and FFLG4033QT.
The laundry centers consist of a stacked washer and dryer and come in either white or titanium.
Electrolux Group has received 23 reports of fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury. About 13,600 units are affected, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.
Consumers should immediately stop using the dryer of the recalled Laundry Centers and contact Electrolux Group for a free inspection, repair and lint removal service.
Electrolux Group is contacting known purchasers directly. Consumers can continue to use the washer which is unaffected by the issue.
The units were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and other independent appliance stores nationwide from October 2014 through April 2018.