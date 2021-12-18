Around 2:30 p.m. on December 17th, 2021, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted subject in Minden.
They say the suspect is 24 year-old Thomas James Meagher, who is a resident of Gardnerville. He was wanted by the Nevada Department of Parolee and Probation and they considered him “armed and dangerous.”
According to police, a standoff between the suspect and the deputies occurred during a traffic stop, after Meagher exited the passenger side of the vehicle with a knife.
Deputies say they told Meagher multiple times to drop his weapon but he did not comply. This is when the officers tried to stop the suspect using tasers and less lethal bean bag rounds, but they did not succeed.
Officers say while attempting to arrest Meagher, he tried to stab a patrol dog and stabbed one of the deputies in the arm.
Meagher was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
After being released from the hospital, he was booked into the Douglas County Jail for his warrant. As well as battery with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, battery with a deadly weapon by a probationer, resisting arrest while armed with a deadly weapon and attempting to kill a police canine.
(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)