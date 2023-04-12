Fuji Park's Baily Pond will temporarily close on Wednesday so workers can remove invasive aquatic species.
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department, in conjunction with volunteers and the Nevada Division of Wildlife, will be netting the pond from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Nevada Division of Wildlife will be using nets to catch fish and sort the invasive and native species into buckets, returning the native trout back into the pond.
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department has received reports and observed invasive goldfish, carp and fresh water jellyfish in the pond.
This project is part of an ongoing monitoring program to bring awareness to the community about the effects of dumping invasive aquatic species, such as pet goldfish in urban pond systems.