On Wednesday, April 12, from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM the Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department, in conjunction with volunteers and the Nevada Division of Wildlife, will be netting Fuji Park's Baily Pond to remove invasive aquatic species that have been illegally introduced.
The Nevada Division of Wildlife will be using nets to catch fish and sort the invasive and native species into buckets, returning the native trout back into the pond.
This project is part of an ongoing monitoring program to bring awareness to the community about the effects of dumping invasive aquatic species, such as pet goldfish in urban pond systems.
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department has received reports and observed invasive goldfish, carp and fresh water jellyfish in the pond.