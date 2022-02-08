The family of a woman whose body was found in a burnt car last week has started a fundraiser to help pay for expenses.
On Monday, Washoe County deputies identified Anna Scott as the woman found in a burned out car on the Galena Creek bridge on Thursday morning.
Authorities believe the 23-year-old was killed and they're investigating her death as a homicide.
Scott left behind two children and her family is trying to raise $10,000.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call Washoe County detectives at 775-328-3320 or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.
1/Detectives were called to the scene of a car fire on the shoulder of southbound I-580 at the Galena Creek Bridge early this morning.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) February 3, 2022
First responders fighting the fire found a deceased person in the vehicle. Detectives are called to any deaths with suspicious circumstances. pic.twitter.com/IHqOQPeDo6