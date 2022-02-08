The family of a woman whose body was found in a burnt car last week has started a fundraiser to help pay for expenses.

On Monday, Washoe County deputies identified Anna Scott as the woman found in a burned out car on the Galena Creek bridge on Thursday morning.

Authorities believe the 23-year-old was killed and they're investigating her death as a homicide.

Scott left behind two children and her family is trying to raise $10,000.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Washoe County detectives at 775-328-3320 or call/text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $2,500 reward is being offered.