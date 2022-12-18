The North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a fundraiser on Monday, December 19 after one of their staff lost their home to a fire caused by a fireplace malfunction in Fernley.
There were no injuries reported.
Eight people were displaced by the incident.
North Lyon County Fire Protection District will be holding a Spaghetti Feed fundraiser on Monday, December 19th at Station 61, located at 195 E Main St. Fernley.
The fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. and all proceeds will go to the family.
Anyone that is interested in donating any type of monetary donations can either donate at the spaghetti feed or they can mail their donation to
North Lyon County Fire Protection District (NLCFPD)
195 East Main St.
Fernley, NV 89408.
