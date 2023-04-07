G Street in Sparks has reopened after police say they responded to a man with a handgun threatening to kill people on Friday morning.
Police say they went to the 2500 block of G Street after 10:15 a.m. to an apartment building where they say the man was running around with a gun.
As a precaution, they closed a portion of G Street between El Rancho and West Cygnet.
Police say they have since identified everyone involved with further investigation being conducted.
There is no outstanding threat to the public.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.