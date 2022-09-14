The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined to be unfounded. There were no students on campus and staff members were evacuated safely.
Early Wednesday morning, the Washoe County School District closed schools due to poor air quality, so no students are on campus.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.