Businesses from around the world were in Reno this week for the annual Geothermal Rising Conference at the Peppermill. Nevada is a leader in the geothermal industry, and the Peppermill uses the resource to heat the hotel and casino.
"Nevada is a leader in geothermal," said Kelly Blake, Geothermal Rising President. "They are second behind California but they are getting very close to surpassing, and they're doing a lot of work in the spaces in Nevada."
It's a resource that industry experts hope to tap into more in the coming years.
"There's new technologies across the entire industry that are tapping into this resource in different ways," Blake said. "And with funding from the federal government, as well as new startups coming into this industry right now, it's really moving forward with the technology and different types of applications."
Right now, most geothermal power plants are in the western United States and Hawaii. But the hope is, with new technology and innovation, to expand the use of the resource across the globe.
"We like to say that geothermal is using the earth to save the earth," Blake said. "Below us is vast amounts of heat. At different depths, but it is down there and it's always on. What we need to do is figure out what technologies we need, what we need to do to tap into that always-on resource with the heat beneath our feet. That's what we're looking into, and we want everyone to understand that you're standing on it. You're standing on this resource. It's there for us to tap into, so let's figure out how to make sure we can do this everywhere."
This years conference is the biggest of the last decade for the organization, with more than 1,200 attendees.