With more than 60 competitors facing off for a World Cup win, Austrian Marco Schwarz won the Giant Slalom race on Red Dog today at the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup.
The 27-year-old skier is ranked fifth in the world in the Giant Slalom, and this marks just his second podium.
Swiss skier and recent World Champion Marco Odermatt took second place, while Norwegian Rasmus Windingstad took third in his first podium in four years. USA athlete George Steffey was 21st and teammate River Radamus did not finish following a missed gate on his second run.
Today’s race was also the first public award of the Stifel Bibbo Award to Belgium skier Sam Maes. The Bibbo Award recognizes the skiers who advanced the most between the two runs.
Crews went to work in the early morning hours on Saturday to remove the accumulation of snow from Friday’s heavy snow.
Unable to train the day prior to racing, most competitors got the rare opportunity to enjoy a legendary Tahoe powder day. At Friday evening’s Opening Ceremony, nearly every European skier remarked that Palisades Tahoe had the most snow they’d ever seen.
“We are stoked to host World Cup skiing again at Palisades Tahoe, and after a competitive Giant Slalom race today, we look forward to some incredible Slalom runs tomorrow,” said Patrick Lacey, spokesman for Palisades Tahoe. “The Tahoe weather certainly put on a show this week, delivering over 40 inches of snow in the days leading up to the races. We are so grateful for our passionate fans, hardworking volunteers, and dedicated crew that spent hours getting—and keeping—the conditions just right for today’s race.”
Palisades Tahoe is no stranger to international competition. A renowned ski racing venue that has bred champions since the 1960 Winter Olympics, the resort’s legendary steeps have once again welcome back World Cup racers this week.
One of only four U.S. resorts featured on the World Cup circuit this season, Palisades Tahoe is host to the men’s Slalom and Giant Slalom events on Dog Leg and Red Dog Face. The course, raced in 2017 for the women’s alpine event, is one Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin has described as “one of, if not the toughest” course venues on the World Cup circuit.
(Palisades Tahoe)