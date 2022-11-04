Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) recently announced that they will be hosting their fall season celebratory 5k run on Sunday, November 13.
They are asking the local community to support the cause by volunteering or running the race.
There will also be a “Sleep In” option available for those community members interested in participating in the event who cannot or wish to not attend in person.
The race will take place at Peccole Baseball Park on the University of Nevada, Reno campus, located at 1775 Evans Ave., Reno, NV 89512.
The event will begin at 8:30 AM for registration and participants are invited to check out Girl Village.
Community volunteers can participate in a variety of ways, from being on course cheering for the girls, to helping them get ready at the face paint or happy hair station during the event.
Most volunteers will need to be present from 7:45 A.M. to 12:00 P.M., but depending on the type of volunteer, specific hours may vary and are available on the website.
For more information and to register for the event, community members can visit https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org/5k.
All volunteers must be registered and background checked with GOTR-S by 11:59 pm by Tuesday, November 8th.
GOTR-S is a 501c3 non-profit that was established in California in 2007 and Nevada in 2011.
GOTR-S has made a difference in the lives of over 4,600 Reno-Tahoe girls.
For more information visit https://www.girlsontherunsierras.org.