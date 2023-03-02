Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national non-profit based in Carson City, hosts its first-ever Give a Dog a Bone Pet Food Drive & Charity Concert Saturday, March 11, at the Brewery Arts Center Performance Hall in Carson City.
This one-of-a-kind event includes world-class musicians The Sam Chase, Greg Gilmore and Rachael McElhiney.
Advance tickets now are $20, or $17 for seniors and Brewery Arts Center members. Tickets at the door are $25. The center is located at 449 W. King Street. Give a Dog A Bone reception is at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7.
People who are homeless with pets are often desperate to find shelters that allow pets, seek help to find an agency that will give them pet food and help them provide emergency veterinary care. Feeding Pets of the Homeless alleviates some of the already harsh pressures faced by those in need, by helping their furry companions in need.
The show is proudly sponsored by Dick Campagni’s Carson City Toyota, G8 Strategies, Riverside Veterinary and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
Visit petsofthehomeless.org to read more and help support their mission.