The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) Board approved $1.6 million to enable the Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) to establish a training center in Reno that will support Panasonic Energy North America (PENA) in filling 400 jobs that pay upwards of $32 per hour.
“I’ve asked my team to focus on creating good jobs and making sure Nevadans have the training they need to get these jobs,” Governor Steve Sisolak said. “This program will provide hundreds of Nevadans opportunities for advancement into good paying jobs. This is also another example of the critical need our community colleges play in workforce development.”
More than $1 million in training equipment will outfit the facility at the new PENA building in Reno which will increase access to training opportunities in advanced manufacturing, production systems, automation, and robotics for those seeking a living wage career pathway or those upskilling for advancement.
Funding for the program comes through GOED’s Workforce Innovations For The New Nevada (WINN) Fund to address the state’s workforce development needs. The program is administered by GOED in coordination with the Nevada System of Higher Education, the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovations, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, and the Nevada Department of Education. In collaboration with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), GOED has created the Advanced Manufacturing Center.
“This WINN Fund effort is a great example of public-private partnership for workforce training,” said Stacey Bostwick, GOED’s Director of Workforce Development. “PENA acquired and renovated the facility and TMCC will be bringing its faculty, training know-how and wraparound services to bear.”
The 10,000 square foot PENA facility which is near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport will provide classroom and lab space outfitted with the necessary equipment to train entry level workers and hone non-proprietary advanced skills needed for promotion.