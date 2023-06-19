Crews with the Reno Fire Department responded to a duplex fire near the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Sunday.
Just after 2:00 p.m., fire crews reported to the area of Carville Drive and Sutro Street for a possible structure fire.
The Reno Fire Department says the fire occurred and was contained to one duplex unit.
One person inside the duplex needed to be rescued and sustained life-threatening injuries. Another person who was transported to the hospital sustained minor injuries.
The duplex where the fire started is a complete loss and two residents are displaced.
As a result of the fire, Sutro Street was temporarily closed from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard but has since reopened.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but may have started from the exterior of the building.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family which you can find by clicking here: Fundraiser for Shamar Emens by Chalene Lemons : 9mo Preg Mom & Fam of 5 Lose Everything in Fire (gofundme.com)