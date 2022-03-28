No matter what web browser you use, it's likely you'll need to update it as soon as possible.
Google first announced a dangerous vulnerability in its Chrome browser last week. It's already known to hackers and Google hasn't issued a fix yet.
The company has announced an emergency update for its billions of Chrome users, but it could take several days to roll out.
Microsoft confirmed Monday the same hole exists in its Edge browser, because like many browsers, Edge uses Google's open source "chromium" code to run.
Microsoft has issued a patch that is already available for Edge users.
Samsung's browser, Amazon Silk, Brave, Opera, and others are also probably open to the same exploit.