Gov. Lombardo Finds Short-Term Solution for Opportunity Scholarships

Governor Joe Lombardo has found a way to fund Opportunity Scholarships for this school year after legislative Democrats blocked a proposal to fund them using unallocated COVID relief funds, according to a release from the Governor's Office.
The AAA Scholarship Foundation used reserve funds at the Governor's request to ensure that no students who qualify under Nevada law lose their scholarships this year.
In order to obtain a scholarship for the upcoming school year, eligible parents must apply with AAA Scholarship Foundation directly.
The application for families at risk of losing their scholarships can be found here.
The deadline to apply is Monday, September 11.
“I’m grateful to AAA Scholarship Foundation for their eagerness to create a short-term solution for this crisis," said Governor Lombardo. “However, unless legislative Democrats work with us on a long-term solution, children will be forced out of their schools and back into the very schools that failed to meet their unique educational needs.”
Nevada senate Democrats also released a statement in response to the Governor's move.
“Governor Lombardo was willing to allow an out-of-state organization to hoard millions of Nevada taxpayer dollars, instead of putting them to work to help children," the statement reads. "Only after Democrats on the Interim Finance Committee held both the Lombardo Administration and AAA accountable are we now seeing them do the right thing.”