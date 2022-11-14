Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo is scheduled to give his victory speech on Monday afternoon. 2 News will air it live on air and online.
Lombardo will deliver his 2:30 p.m. speech Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater.
In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School.
Governor-Elect Lombardo will be joined by his family and campaign supporters.
“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor,” Lombardo said in a statement issued shortly after Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak conceded the race on Friday evening.
“It appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning,” Sisolak said in comments following a batch of vote results reported in Clark County. “That is why I reached out to the sheriff to wish him success.”
Lombardo will be the 31st — making Sisolak a one-term Democrat amid two decades of Republicans. But Lombardo will contend with a Democratic-controlled state Legislature.
The governor’s race was close and ballot counting in Nevada stretched through several days partly because a broad mail voting law passed by the state Legislature in 2020 requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.
Lombardo, 60, started as a police officer in Las Vegas in 1988 and served two terms as Clark County sheriff.