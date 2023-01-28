Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection.
Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and Lieutenant Governor (2007-2014), will fill the vacant seat on the Nevada Gaming Commission. In addition to his 16-year tenure as a Constitutional Officer, Krolicki has been a longtime business leader in Nevada, and he is credited with bringing critical economic development initiatives to the state throughout his time in public service and in the private sector.
Guzmán Fralick, a Reno-based attorney, will serve on the Cannabis Compliance Board. Guzmán Fralick has an extensive record of public service, having previously served as Legal Counsel to the Nevada Commission on Ethics, General Counsel to Governor Jim Gibbons, Assistant General Counsel to the Nevada Public Utilities Commission, and Executive Secretary to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission.
Bath, a former County Clerk in White Pine County and Court Clerk to the 7th Judicial District, will join the Commission on Judicial Selection. In addition to serving as an elected official in White Pine County from 1992-2008, Bath served as an Economic Development Officer for the Northeastern Nevada Development Authority and served as a Rural Representative for former U.S. Senator Dean Heller.
(Office of the Governor)