Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE THIS WEEK... * Thunderstorms could become strong to severe this afternoon with winds exceeding 50 mph and hail greater than 1/2". Localized heavy rainfall remains a concern along with frequent lightning. Winds may also cause areas of blowing dust, especially across the west central Nevada Basin and Range and deserts of northern Washoe County. * The threat for heavy rain and potential flooding concerns increase Thursday through Saturday. * If you have events or recreation outdoors this week, be sure to have a storm safety plan. A top priority should be a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm forms nearby. If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. If possible, consider completing outdoor activities (hiking, biking, etc) in the morning before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop. * Streams and rivers continue to flow fast and cold. Avoid recreating near fast-running waterways. Daily showers and thunderstorms will increase the threat of flash flooding. Have a way to receive weather alerts! Get to higher ground immediately if a nearby river or stream rises quickly, if there is debris in the water, or if the water suddenly becomes muddy.