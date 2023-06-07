Governor Joe Lombardo has called for a second special session of the Nevada Legislature, after the first one adjourned with approval on the capital improvement program.
The second special legislative session will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The first special session, which dealt with the capital improvement program, will fund projects for veterans, public safety, government services, youth and child and health care.
The second session will focus on Senate Bill 509, which is related to the construction to the proposed A’s stadium in Las Vegas.