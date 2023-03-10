Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing severe weather conditions in Churchill County, Douglas County, and Lyon County.
Since Thursday, severe weather has brought heavy rainfall, flooding, and infrastructure damage to northern Nevada.
As severe weather conditions continue, further flooding and infrastructure damage are anticipated throughout the region.
The declaration of emergency from Governor Lombardo will enable the counties of Churchill, Douglas, and Lyon to receive state and federal assistance as they work to protect citizens and repair damage from the storms.
“Tonight, I am declaring a state of emergency for the severe weather impacting northern Nevada. This state of emergency declaration will enable Churchill, Lyon, and Douglas County to receive state and federal support and resources, which will enable the counties to better protect their residents and mitigate storm damage. I urge all Nevadans to stay safe, travel cautiously, and to follow all local guidance throughout the continuation of this severe weather.”
Should weather conditions worsen in the coming hours, this emergency declaration may be amended to include additional affected counties and tribal nations.
For more information and sandbag location, you can visit here: Reno, Sparks, Several Counties Offer Sandbags, Storm Preparation Tips | News | 2news.com
The full text of the emergency declaration is below.
(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo)