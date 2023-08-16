Governor Lombardo visited Elko County this week to see how partners are working together under the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement to protect rural Nevada from catastrophic wildfires.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture shared these photos of his visit to Lamoille Canyon.
The Forest Service recently identified the Elko area, along with the the Sierra front as wildfire crisis strategy landscapes.
More than $54 million in funding is headed to these areas to help implement fuel reduction treatments and other mitigation efforts.
The governor said the partnership has protected more than 70,000 acres of rangeland and forest in the Silver State.