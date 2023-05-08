On Monday, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo hosted a roundtable with the Nevada School Choice Coalition at Mountain View Christian School in Las Vegas.
Following remarks from Governor Lombardo, families and students utilizing Opportunity Scholarships shared their stories with the Governor and statewide school choice leaders.
The roundtable follows the hearing last week for Governor Lombardo’s Education Achievement, Opportunity, and Accountability Act (AB 400).
Many of the families who attended the hearing were unable to testify due to time constraints, so Governor Lombardo organized this roundtable to ensure that their voices were heard in the legislative process.
AB 400 would increase access to "opportunity scholarships" to higher earning families to use public funding to send their kids to the school of their choice.
The bill would also allow charter schools to apply for transportation funding which would help kids further away get to the private or charter school of their choice.
Opponents argue that expanding school choice would divert public funds into private schools.
Today, I got to meet with parents and students who are fighting for school choice in Nevada.— Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) May 8, 2023
These families shared with me how opportunity scholarships have changed their lives and why they are so important for our communities. pic.twitter.com/5zorqfu95d