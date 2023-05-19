Following Friday's committee passage deadline, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo’s office stated that the legislation passed by the Senate Education Committee today is insufficient and would not be signed without significant changes.
“We expect school safety legislation to actually make schools safer. Governor Lombardo will not sign legislation that allows a student to commit battery against a teacher and have the only mandatory punishment be a meeting with their parents,” said Ben Kieckhefer, Chief of Staff to Governor Lombardo. “This is not good enough. We need to do better for our teachers and children.”
Despite Governor Lombardo’s Safer and Supportive Schools Act (AB 330) not advancing from committee today, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager agreed to waive all deadlines on the Governor’s bill, keeping it alive for the remainder of the legislative session and allowing further negotiations on the legislation.
AB 330 was passed out of the Nevada Assembly in April with bipartisan support and would empower educators to remove disruptive students from the classroom.
The Governor's Office says Lombardo drafted and introduced his school safety legislation in response to the growing epidemic of school violence in Nevada.
(Office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo)