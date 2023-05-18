Hotel room
Governor Joe Lombardo has approved a bill that would end certain pandemic-era health requirements.

According to the bill’s text, this includes requirements set in place for certain businesses.

For hotels - it would eliminate specific protocols over daily room cleaning that were made during the pandemic.

Some hotel chains come forward in support of its passage - saying the added policies had a time and place.

Those in opposition have expressed concerns over the impact it could have on guest room attendants.