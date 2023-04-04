On Tuesday, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 268 into law alongside Senate and Assembly legislative leadership.
AB 268 will give state workers the first two installments ($1,000) of Governor Lombardo’s proposed $2,000 annual bonuses.
Governor Lombardo signed the bill at the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in Carson City to recognize the work of NDOT employees this winter.
Throughout a historic winter of flooding, snow, and severe weather, NDOT employees worked diligently and faithfully to help keep highways clear and Nevadans safe.