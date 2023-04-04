Lombardo NDOT signing.PNG

On Tuesday, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 268 into law alongside Senate and Assembly legislative leadership.

AB 268 will give state workers the first two installments ($1,000) of Governor Lombardo’s proposed $2,000 annual bonuses.

Governor Lombardo signed the bill at the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) in Carson City to recognize the work of NDOT employees this winter.

Throughout a historic winter of flooding, snow, and severe weather, NDOT employees worked diligently and faithfully to help keep highways clear and Nevadans safe.

