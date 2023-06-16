Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 431, dubbed the "Government Modernization Act," into law on Friday.
Senate Bill 431 is Governor Lombardo’s Government Modernization Act, which his office says was one of his day one priorities announced in his first State of the State address as governor.
Governor Lombardo says the goal is to bring more employees to Nevada and to make the government more efficient in serving those who live here.
"It's very frustrating coming to work everyday and knowing you're stuck in the same system and change never happens," Governor Lombardo said. "But change is happening and it's making everyone's lives easier and ... working here that much better."
The bill passed both the assembly and senate unanimously.
