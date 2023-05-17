Governor Lombardo has voted no on a state police funding agreement, according to the Nevada Police Union.

Nevada Senate Bill 440 would give pay raises to state police.

The agreement passed 2-1 with the supporting votes of Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar. Lombardo is the third vote.

With the two yes votes, the measure now heads to the Legislature for funding allocation.

"We are shocked and extremely disappointed by Gov. Lombardo’s vote against our agreement that seeks to raise critical funding for state police,” said Dan Gordon, president of Nevada Police Union. ”Simply put, our members feel betrayed. We have been told time-and-time again that our state’s leadership understands we are operating at critical levels that puts public safety at risk and leaves Nevadans less safe, yet the only action we’ve seen to address this issue is the passage of SB440 by Senate Democrats. Astonishingly, not a single Senate Republican voted for SB440 that funds the police. Meanwhile, more-and-more officers leave the state and we can no longer provide 24/7 coverage. For a safer Nevada, both NPU agreements and an adjustment to PERS contributions should be supported unanimously and funded immediately. Anything less will be insufficient and a detriment to the state police workforce.”

We've reached out to the governor's office for more details.