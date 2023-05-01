On Monday, the Economic Forum met to forecast and review the upcoming general fund revenues for the current fiscal year and upcoming biennium.
Following the conclusion of the meeting, Ben Kieckhefer, Chief of Staff to Governor Joe Lombardo, announced that the Office of the Governor would submit to appropriately direct some of the forecasted revenue.
“Governor Lombardo remains committed to fiscal responsibility and not overspending. Significant portions of the new revenue forecasted today are one-time funds, and our office believes that they should be treated as such,” said Ben Kieckhefer, Chief of Staff to Governor Lombardo. “With that in mind, our office will submit budget amendments to reflect Governor Lombardo’s commitment to his policy priorities and judicious spending.”
The Office of the Governor will submit budget amendments that include the following:
- $25 million in one-shot appropriations for Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment to complete the Governor’s Capital Improvement Program for Executive Branch State Office Buildings
- $6 million in funding for SB 431, Governor Lombardo’s Government Modernization and Efficiency Act, which will go to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, Department of Business and Industry, and the Division of Human Resource Management
- $3.3 million to fund the Office of School Choice
- Funding for charter school transportation
- Additional funding for critical social services infrastructure