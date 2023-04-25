Even though it's not even May, fire season is already starting in Northern Nevada. The Reno Firefighters Association said three small brush fires sparked along 395 Northbound on Sunday.
The fires were fortunately put out quickly, but it's a good reminder that just because we got heavy snow this year, it doesn't mean we're going to have an easy wildfire season.
On Tuesday, Governor Joe Lombardo met with lead wildfire and resource managers from Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Nevada National Guard, the United States Forest Service, and the Nevada Fire Chiefs Association.
"Everything associated with crisis management is to have a robust after action. Ensure we don't repeat the mistakes of previous years, and that's the intent today and hopefully we come to some solutions and we identify whatever probably issues we're going to have in fire season,” said Governor Joe Lombardo.
The purpose of the Governor’s Annual Wildfire Debrief is to overview the state's natural conditions - and take stock of federal, state, and local assets that can be thrown at the growing issue. On average, 500-thousand acres burn in Nevada each year.
"It's just so important we work in a collaborative approach. With that said, I'm very grateful that the Governor within a month of taking his position, went ahead and updated the Nevada Stewardship Agreement,” NV Director of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources James Settelmeyer.
The agencies are using what they call a "Shared Stewardship Inter-Agency Approach" in thirteen identified high risk areas across the state.
Another key component to the overall strategy is public awareness and getting local communities involved in the fight.
Brock uhlig:"a few different programs. Rancher liaison program is very big in the elko area. A lot permit and landowners in the area are highly impacted by fire. This has been a great program to make sure that folks are informed and a part of the process,” said Bureau of Land Management’s Brock Uhlig.
In addition to federal dollars from the Whitehouse, the Governor's office efforting legislation that would allocate $5 million to state and local firefighting efforts, like crews, trucks, and planes.
“We are seeing much more in terms of state and federal funding investments in Nevada. SB508, we'll be talking about in a minute, as you heard the bipartisan infrastructure law, inflation reduction act,’ explained U.S. Forest Service Bill Dunkelberger.
Another crucial agency stepping up, the Nevada National Guard.
“The Nevada National Guard stands ready to provide support whether that's aerial mobile airborne firefighting system with C-130s, the relationship with 152nd, we have two systems ready to go,” NV National Guard Col. Daniel Waters.
At the end of the debriefing, Governor Joe Lombardo signed a proclamation declaring May as Fire Awareness Month in Nevada.
As for our weather, these conditions are increasing some wildfire risks and hazards. The extra moisture will create continuous grassy fuels and woody shrubs in lower elevation areas.
Another issue is that many rivers and streams are projected to have high flood conditions, which could block or wash out roads and access areas used by firefighter teams to respond to wildfires.
"The years where we have our highest water inputs from snow and rain, the three years that follow that tend to be our highest fire seasons in terms of acres burned. 1999 was the anomaly year for us, still the record year, under recorded years for acres burned,” said Nevada Division of Forestry Kacey KC.
Look below an in depth look at the strategy laid out by the multiple agencies during Tuesday's briefing.