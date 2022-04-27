Governor Steve Sisolak Governor Steve Sisolak is encouraging all Nevadans to wear denim this Wednesday, April 27, in support of Denim Day which supports an international campaign against sexual assault and sexual violence and demonstrate support for survivors of those crimes.
“I am encouraging all Nevadans to join us on behalf of those who’ve experienced sexual violence around the world. Raising awareness is an important step in our work to eradicate sexual violence from our communities.”
Denim Day is part of a global movement to raise awareness of sexual assault.
For the past 20 years, Peace Over Violence has run its Denim Day campaign on a Wednesday in April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The campaign began after a 1999 incident in Italy in which the Supreme Court overturned a rape conviction because the victim was wearing tight jeans. The court ruled that the woman’s jeans were so tight, she must have had to help her rapist remove them, thereby implying consent.
Italian elected officials responded by wearing jeans in protest and denim has since become a symbol of sexual assault awareness and prevention and the need to dismantle misconceptions surrounding sexual assault.
The Office of the Governor will be participating in this public awareness initiative and encourages Nevadans to join the conversation on Twitter by using #DenimDay