Today, Governor Sisolak, joined by federal, state and local partners, officially launched the “Home Means Nevada” housing initiative and opened applications for developers.
During the launch, Governor Sisolak announced the State is ready to begin accepting applications for new affordable housing projects funded by the “Home Means Nevada” initiative.
Applications are now live at the link below.
“I am struck by the breadth of partners who have come together in support of this important initiative – I know that you all share the same understanding that I do – housing is an immensely complex issue, and a critical priority,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Nevadans are depending on us, and I know that together we can help solve this crisis.”
The Governor was joined by Adrianne Todman, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary; Congresswoman Dina Titus; Congresswoman Susie Lee; Congressman Steven Horsford; Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro; and Nevada State Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Steve Yeager, as well as other local leaders and officials for the launch.
Ovation Development Corp hosted the event at the site of the future home of Capriccio by Ovation, a senior affordable apartment community.
“I’m pleased to be here in Nevada for this historic announcement,” said HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “Advancing housing opportunity is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration and the 'Home Means Nevada' initiative is a significant investment in housing, made possible by the President’s American Rescue Plan. I applaud Governor Sisolak and the state legislature for putting these federal funds to work to address the housing costs and housing supply needs of the people of Nevada. "
“Through Home Means Nevada, we are making investments that will provide housing that is more affordable, accessible, and longer-lasting for nearly 13,000 households – including veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities,” said Rep. Titus. “I’m proud to have championed efforts to change the formula and secure an additional $1 billion in the American Rescue Plan making initiatives like Home Means Nevada possible.”
“The pandemic only intensified our state’s housing crisis, and as we recover, we must prioritize expanding access to affordable housing,” said Rep. Lee. “I am proud to have helped secure funding for Governor Sisolak’s Home Means Nevada initiative through the American Rescue Plan. The launch of this program is just one step of the many that we will take to ease the burden on our working families and most vulnerable populations. I look forward to working with Governor Sisolak and my colleagues in Congress to make sure that every Nevadan has access to the stable, affordable housing options they deserve.”
“The Home Means Nevada initiative is precisely what I envisioned the state would be doing with the American Rescue Plan funding I voted for in Congress,” said Rep. Horsford. “Equitable distribution of these federal dollars means we will be able to increase the number of units available in our affordable housing supply, preserve and update the units we have currently, as well as provide a path forward for first-time homeowners who want to call Nevada home. The Home Means Nevada initiative will go a long way towards reducing the cost of living and providing a home for individuals and families who need an affordable place to live. I am grateful for the vision that has been put into action by Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Legislature, and our local elected officials, and I look forward to seeing more affordable housing options for all Nevadans.”
“Growing up in a working-class household, I know what it means for Nevada families to have a safe and affordable place to lay their head down at night,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “I am proud to work with my colleagues in the Nevada Legislature to ensure our American Rescue dollars are working to help better the lives of Nevadans. Last week, we approved $250 million dollars for the Home Means Nevada housing initiative and thanks to Governor Sisolak and our congressional delegation, we are working together to ensure more families, seniors, and veterans across our state can have the security that comes with a home they can afford and a home they can stay in.”
“I am proud to support Governor Sisolak’s Home Means Nevada initiative,” said Assemblyman Steve Yeager. “Every Nevadan deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to call home. This historic investment will make a huge difference for many working-class families across our state.”
(The Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this story)