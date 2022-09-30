Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in remembrance and honor of the lives lost due to the tragic shooting that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, 2017.
The Governor also proclaimed October 1, 2022 as Vegas Strong Day in Nevada to honor the resiliency and compassion that continues throughout our community on the fifth anniversary of 1 October.
“It’s been five years since all of our lives changed forever. The victims of this senseless act of violence, our 60 angels, and their families and friends will forever be in our hearts and prayers,” said Governor Sisolak. “So many of us still bear visible and invisible wounds – and no matter how long has passed, we will continue to be Vegas Strong, and support each other through the lifelong healing process.”
A copy of both the Executive Order and Proclamation are attached to this story.