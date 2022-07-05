Today, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds, effective immediately until sunset on July 9, 2022, to honor those killed and injured by a gunman at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
“As the country celebrated its independence, another community once again was senselessly attacked and lives were lost to gun violence,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones and we’re sending our support to the community. I’m committed to taking action to protect our future generations – we will not stand by as gun violence takes more lives and leaves more communities mourning.”
This Executive Order is in conjunction with the directive from the President of the United States to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.