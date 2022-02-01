Governor Sisolak on Tuesday proclaimed Black History Month in Nevada in honor and celebration of the important contributions the Black community has had on our State and nation.
“As we commemorate Black History Month, I encourage Nevadans to speak truth to power and build in solidarity toward a more just society and embrace our cultural differences while acknowledging that no matter our skin color, our religious beliefs, or cultural traditions, we are all human beings first,” said Gov. Sisolak. “As Nevadans, we understand that this is not something that can be done alone. Instead, it is going to take all of us working together – to heal, to bring justice, to make Nevada a warm and welcoming place for all.”
This year’s theme for Black History Month is “Black Health & Wellness,” acknowledging the legacy of Black scholars and medical practitioners as well as creating a platform that shines a light on the multiple facets of Black health and wellness through education and activism.
Throughout the month, the Governor's office says Sislok will use his platform to highlight leaders across Nevada for their work. He will also highlight Black-owned businesses in his newsletter.
You can read his proclamation here.
Feb. is Black History Month, recognizing the triumphs & struggles African Americans have faced throughout our history. Stay tuned as we share resources, educational opportunities, & stories of influential Black leaders that have helped shape our community. https://t.co/mnCV4CI9Dl pic.twitter.com/rVgL5JwWrr— City of Reno (@CityofReno) February 1, 2022