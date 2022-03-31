Governor Sisolak announced Thursday that he signed a memorandum of understanding committing Nevada to advance the market for electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles.
Nevada will join this effort, led by the northeast states for coordinated air use management, to work toward 100% of new medium and heavy-duty vehicle sales to be zero emission vehicles.
They hope to achieve this goal by 2050, with a target of 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030.
“I am proud to sign Nevada onto this agreement to ensure the State is well positioned to respond to regulatory changes at the federal level and to move us closer to meeting our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.” Governor Sisolak said. "Shifting toward zero emission vehicles will also help improve air quality for all Nevadans especially the most vulnerable in historically marginalized areas where the impacts from air pollution are greatest.”
Signatories of the MOU represent 40% of the U.S. population and 35% of registered medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Other signatories to the memorandum of understanding include:
• California
• Colorado
• Connecticut
• Washington, DC
• Hawaii
• Maine
• Maryland
• Massachusetts
• New Jersey
• New York
• North Carolina
• Oregon
• Pennsylvania
• Quebec
• Rhode Island
• Vermont
• Washington
• Virginia
(Office of Governor Sisolak contributed to this report.)