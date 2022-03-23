Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak joined with State and Federal officials from a dozen agencies to sign an agreement establishing a new Shared Stewardship partnership focused on outdoor recreation throughout Nevada.
The new Nevada Agreement for Recreation Shared Stewardship is a strategic partnership that is expected to serve as a model for multi-agency collaboration to address the multi-faceted challenges facing Nevada’s communities and natural environment, while advancing sustainable outdoor recreation opportunities and a vibrant outdoor economy for the state.
“The Nevada Agreement for Recreation Shared Stewardship is a huge victory for all Nevada families and visitors, and for our abundant natural, cultural, and recreational wonders that we cherish," said Governor Sisolak. “This multi-agency agreement builds on the strong spirit of collaboration that underpins our greatest successes in Nevada, furthering our collective effort to protect our natural environment, combat climate change, strengthen our recreation and ecotourism economy, and ensure equitable access for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to explore the outdoors and enjoy our state’s vast recreational splendor. I thank our State, Federal, and Tribal partners, along with the many conservation and recreation champions across Nevada, for your shared commitment to elevating Nevada's celebrated outdoor heritage every day."
The Shared Stewardship agreement provides a framework that will help Nevada address challenges head-on through a multi-agency partnership plan centered on the following goals and priorities:
- Create a strategic plan for advancing sustainable outdoor recreation throughout Nevada by strengthening collaboration, sharing data and resources, and leveraging access to funding opportunities
- Support healthy communities and a vibrant economy by creating a diverse array of sustainable recreation opportunities for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities
- Promote environmental stewardship through strategic, coordinated messaging centered on responsible recreation ethics
The Nevada Agreement for Recreation Shared Stewardship includes signatories from the following State and Federal agencies:
- State of Nevada,
- Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources,
- Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation,
- Nevada Division of State Parks,
- Nevada Department of Wildlife,
- Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs,
- Nevada Department of Transportation,
- US Bureau of Reclamation,
- US Forest Service,
- US Fish and Wildlife Service,
- US Bureau of Land Management, and
- the National Park Service.
Click here to view the full Nevada Agreement for Recreation Shared Stewardship