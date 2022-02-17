Governor Steve Sisolak will be giving a State of the State address next Wednesday in southern Nevada.
In the speech, the Governor's office says he intends to lay out his vision for the year ahead, as well as announce some additional investments from American Rescue Plan funds.
"The Governor felt compelled to give this speech as the State continues to recover from the pandemic, invest federal funds to help build the economy and set the stage for a proposed budget ahead of the next Legislative Session."