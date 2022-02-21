Governor Steve Sisolak will give a State of the State address Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.
The speech will be livestreamed on the Governor’s YouTube page for those who cannot make it in person.
2 News will also stream his address live on all our digital platforms.
Traditionally, the Governor gives a State of the State speech in advance of a legislative session.
In the speech, the Governor's office says he intends to lay out his vision for the year ahead, as well as announce some additional investments from American Rescue Plan funds.
"The Governor felt compelled to give this speech as the State continues to recover from the pandemic, invest federal funds to help build the economy and set the stage for a proposed budget ahead of the next Legislative Session."